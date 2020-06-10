AVOW elects new board members

AVOW: Advancing the Voices of Women has elected new board members, the organization announced Wednesday.

The newly-elected board will begin its term at AVOW's June 19 meeting. The new members are:

Brenda Gerber-Vincent, Greater Fort Wayne's vice president of community & corporate impact

Stephanie Henry, food systems activist

Becky Hill, former director of YWCA Northeast Indiana

Nicole Keesling, office of the Allen County Recorder

Amanda Muldoon, 3Rivers Credit Union account management & support manager

Nikki Quintana, executive director of the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission

Patricia Roller, former City of Fort Wayne Controller

Sharon Tucker, D-6th, Fort Wayne City Council

AVOW was founded in 2017 by Rachel Tobin-Smith, Marilyn Moran-Townsend, Patti Hays and Faith Van Gilder. The organization's mission is to elevate female voices in public life, the community square and civil conversations.

