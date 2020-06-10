Wednesday, June 10, 2020 12:24 pm
AVOW elects new board members
AVOW: Advancing the Voices of Women has elected new board members, the organization announced Wednesday.
The newly-elected board will begin its term at AVOW's June 19 meeting. The new members are:
- Brenda Gerber-Vincent, Greater Fort Wayne's vice president of community & corporate impact
- Stephanie Henry, food systems activist
- Becky Hill, former director of YWCA Northeast Indiana
- Nicole Keesling, office of the Allen County Recorder
- Amanda Muldoon, 3Rivers Credit Union account management & support manager
- Nikki Quintana, executive director of the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission
- Patricia Roller, former City of Fort Wayne Controller
- Sharon Tucker, D-6th, Fort Wayne City Council
AVOW was founded in 2017 by Rachel Tobin-Smith, Marilyn Moran-Townsend, Patti Hays and Faith Van Gilder. The organization's mission is to elevate female voices in public life, the community square and civil conversations.
