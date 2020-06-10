The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, June 10, 2020 12:24 pm

    AVOW elects new board members

    AVOW: Advancing the Voices of Women has elected new board members, the organization announced Wednesday. 

    The newly-elected board will begin its term at AVOW's June 19 meeting. The new members are: 

    • Brenda Gerber-Vincent, Greater Fort Wayne's vice president of community & corporate impact 
    • Stephanie Henry, food systems activist 
    • Becky Hill, former director of YWCA Northeast Indiana 
    • Nicole Keesling, office of the Allen County Recorder 
    • Amanda Muldoon, 3Rivers Credit Union account management & support manager 
    • Nikki Quintana, executive director of the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission 
    • Patricia Roller, former City of Fort Wayne Controller 
    • Sharon Tucker, D-6th, Fort Wayne City Council 

    AVOW was founded in 2017 by Rachel Tobin-Smith, Marilyn Moran-Townsend, Patti Hays and Faith Van Gilder. The organization's mission is to elevate female voices in public life, the community square and civil conversations. 

    dgong@jg.net

