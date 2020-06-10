City Fourth of July fireworks set

The Fourth of July fireworks show in downtown Fort Wayne is set to go on.

The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. July 4 off the roof of the Indiana Michigan Power Center.

“We wanted to give residents something to look forward to as we continue to work through the challenges of COVID-19,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement. “We encourage the public to use good judgment and practice social distancing at the event. Together, we can have a safe and enjoyable time. We have a lot to be thankful for in the City of Fort Wayne.”

The city said it will adhere to Indiana’s Back on Track plan for social gatherings, where groups of more than 250 people are to be allowed using the Centers for Disease Control's social distancing guidelines.