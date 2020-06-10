I&M works to restore power, prepares for severe storms

Indiana Michigan Power is continuing to restore power to residents that lost service Tuesday from afternoon storms, including about 90 in the Fort Wayne area.

I&M had restored power to more than two-thirds of customers, but approximately 3,000 more lost power overnight, the company said in a statement today.

Most of the outages occurred in the South Bend/Elkhart area and in southwest Michigan. I&M said. It said 90 residents in Fort Wayne were without power, and estimated that power would be restored by 11 a.m. Most of the outages are isolated or in hard to reach areas.

The company is preparing for the possibility of more severe weather today that could change restoration times.

For an update on power outages in your area, go to the company’s website at IndianaMichiganPower.com/OutageMap