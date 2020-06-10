The Journal Gazette
 
    2 escape morning house fire

    The Journal Gazette

    Fire investigators in Fort Wayne are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that forced two people from a burning house early today.

    Crews arrived to 2509 Cortland Ave. at 3:30 a.m. and found smoke and flames showing from the two-story home, according to a news release.

    Two adults escaped safely before firefighters arrived. There were no injuries.

    The blaze was under control in 21 minutes.

