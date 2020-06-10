Wednesday, June 10, 2020 6:12 am
2 escape morning house fire
The Journal Gazette
Fire investigators in Fort Wayne are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that forced two people from a burning house early today.
Crews arrived to 2509 Cortland Ave. at 3:30 a.m. and found smoke and flames showing from the two-story home, according to a news release.
Two adults escaped safely before firefighters arrived. There were no injuries.
The blaze was under control in 21 minutes.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story