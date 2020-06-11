Thursday, June 11, 2020 3:58 pm
State Boulevard section to open one lane each way
The Journal Gazetre
State Boulevard will open up one lane each way on Friday in each direction between Wells and Clinton streets, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Crews will continue to work on the outside lanes, the city said, along with work on landscaping, trails and other improvements.
There will be no access to side streets, but drivers will be able to turn at Wells and Clinton.
The project is to be substantially completed by early October.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story