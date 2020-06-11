DeKalb reporting 1 death, 9 new COVID-19 cases

An 82-year-old DeKalb County resident has died from COVID-19, the DeKalb County health officer said in a statement.

The county is also reporting 9 more cases of COVID-19, from 15-years-old to 50. All of the residents recovering at home.

DeKalb County’s confirmed cases is now at 85.