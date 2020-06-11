The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, June 11, 2020 3:14 pm

    DeKalb reporting 1 death, 9 new COVID-19 cases

    The Journal Gazette

    An 82-year-old DeKalb County resident has died from COVID-19, the DeKalb County health officer said in a statement.

    The county is also reporting 9 more cases of COVID-19, from 15-years-old to 50. All of the residents recovering at home.

    The ages of the newly confirmed cases are range from 15 to 50.

    DeKalb County’s confirmed cases is now at 85.

