Verbatim: June 11: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Thursday, June 11, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (June 11, 2020) – Another 57 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,036 cases and 83 deaths Thursday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers.