Fremont pedestrian critically hurt in Steuben hit-skip crash

A Fremont pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-skip vehicle crash early today in Steuben County, Indiana State Police said.

Police were called about 2:25 a.m. to a possible vehicle crash on Indiana 120 east of Orland, and found a severely injured adult male pedestrian near the intersection with County Road 900 West, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

Brandon Holt, 37, was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition, the statement said.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a vehicle leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury crash.