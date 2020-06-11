The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, June 11, 2020

    Fremont pedestrian critically hurt in Steuben hit-skip crash

    The Journal Gazette

    A Fremont pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-skip vehicle crash early today in Steuben County, Indiana State Police said.

    Police were called about 2:25 a.m. to a possible vehicle crash on Indiana 120 east of Orland, and found a severely injured adult male pedestrian near the intersection with County Road 900 West, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

    Brandon Holt, 37, was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition, the statement said.

    Police said they are investigating the incident as a vehicle leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury crash.

