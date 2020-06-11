Indiana trails neighbors, competitors in Chamber's education report

Indiana lags other states in key education and health metrics, according to data being released today by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

And northeast Indiana trails the state's other 11 regions in adults with associate degrees, bachelor's degrees and science and engineering degrees.

The comparisons with four neighboring and five competing states show how far Hoosiers have to go to become a global leader in economic opportunity, the chamber's goal.

Categories such as high school graduation rate, the percentage of obese residents and the percentage of smokers are also included in the chamber's "Indiana Vision 2025: 2020 Snapshot."

Kevin Brinegar, the chamber's president and CEO, said it's important to establish priorities and measure progress. His organization, which represents 25,000 members and investors, advocates for business interests with the General Assembly.

"We think it's important to keep score," he said Wednesday during a phone interview. An early copy of the report was provided to the media.

"As I'm fond of saying,” Brinegar said, “if you're not keeping score, you're just practicing."

Northeast Indiana scored relatively well in high school graduation rates, where it ranked second. But in a measure of adults with less than a high school diploma, the region ranked third highest among the state's 12 regions.

The scorecard defines northeast Indiana as the counties included in the Indiana Department of Workforce Development's Region 3. They are Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

Another bright spot for northeast Indiana was the poverty rate, which tied for 10th highest with Region 9, the southeast corner of the state.

Brinegar said this year's report focuses on about half of the most critical metrics among its list of priorities. And it narrows the comparison from all 50 states to the four closest states and five others that, like Indiana, have extensive manufacturing, agriculture and bioscience employment.

The chamber has lobbied state legislators to impose more accountability on public education by using statewide test scores. Improving the quality of Indiana's education system and the percentage of Hoosiers with college degrees and technical training will require action from the statehouse and from the public.

"A cultural change needs to occur," Brinegar said, adding that parents need to be persuaded that their children need schooling beyond high school if they want to qualify for jobs of the future.

The report relies primarily on 2018 data. The chamber updates its scorecard every two years.

"A lot of the rankings don't change rapidly from year to year," Brinegar said. "When I look at it year over year, I get discouraged."

Looking at the 20-year view, since the chamber first started keeping score, the chamber president can point to numerous areas of significant improvement, however. In the first 10 years, the chamber achieved full or partial completion of about two-thirds of its priorities, he said.

Without a game plan, he said, the group wouldn't have achieved as much.

"The business I'm in," Brinegar said, "it takes persistence, patience, perseverance, preparation and perspiration."

