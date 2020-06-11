Thursday, June 11, 2020 1:13 pm
Victim of Hobson Road stabbing identified
The Journal Gazette
A 48-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the victim of a stabbing in the 2100 block of Hobson Road on Wednesday, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Crystal C. Holmes died from a stab wound of the chest, and her death is the 19th homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
Police were called about 9:45 a.m. on a report that a female had been stabbed during a robbery. They now say they believe the stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute.
The incident remains under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.
