Foellinger concerts postponed until next year

The Foellinger Theatre stage will largely be without performers this year, after Fort Wayne Parks Board members agreed this morning to postpone most shows there until 2021.

It's another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's not business as usual, for sure," board President Rick Samek said in a meeting at Citizens Square. "It's been a tough three months so far, and I think the next few will also be difficult."

The venue's concert season had been pushed back to Aug. 1, but Samek and board members Bill Zielke, Justin Shurley and Pamela Kelly each voted to approvd a recommendation that performances be rescheduled for next year.

A reopening plan for the state allows large venues to open Friday, but it limits gatherings to 250 people until July 4. Social distancing guidelines will remain in place after the limits are lifted.

Mitch Sheppard, Fort Wayne Parks Department director of community outreach, said the recommendation was made to ensure visitors' safety. Also, she said, social distancing rules would limit shows to just 498 people.

At that size concerts would not be financially viable, Sheppard said.

Shows planned for this summer included Rumours, an Atlanta-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band, and the Dire Straits Legacy Tour 2020, which includes musicians who have played in Dire Straits. All scheduled acts have agreed to return to Foellinger Theatre next year, Sheppard said.

"All customers will receive an email saying, 'This is what's happening,'" she said.

Those with tickets can either use them for 2021 shows or receive a refund. Tickets purchased through the Parks Department will be refunded by the city, while Ticketmaster will refund tickets purchased through that outlet.

Board members also agreed today to move forward with talks with an unnamed nonprofit to hold ticketed events at the venue that will be open to the public and adhere to social distancing rules.

"All concerts are off," Samek said. "That doesn't mean necessarily that Foellinger will be dark."

Details of the event and the identity of the nonprofit were not revealed because the group's board has not voted on plans, Sheppard said.

mleblanc@jg.ne