Thursday, June 11, 2020 12:38 pm
1-week closure for section of South Anthony Boulevard
The Journal Gazette
South Anthony Boulevard between Wayne Trace and Maumee Avenue will be closed from Monday to June 19 days while Norfolk Southern works on track repair, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour will use Wayne Trace, New Haven Avenue and Coliseum and Washington boulevards, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
