Indiana: 449 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths reported

Twenty-five more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, and 449 new cases have been diagnosed through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,198 Indiana residents have died from the novel coronavirus, and another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the state health department said in a statement. It said the total number of residents known to have the virus is now 38,748, following corrections to the previous day's total. To date, 327,342 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 320,094 Wednesday.

As of today, nearly 38% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available, the state health department said.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. So are individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they:

Are older than 65;

Are pregnant;

Live with a high-risk person; or

Are a member of a minority population at greater risk for severe illness.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.