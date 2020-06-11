Arrest made in Wednesday stabbing death

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing death of a woman in what police originally thought was a robbery at Baldwin Creek Apartments.

Fort Wayne police said today they now believe the stabbing may have occurred during a domestic situation.

David Cortez-Suel, 57, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and failure to register as a child molester, police said in a statement.

Police were called to the complex in the 2100 block of Hobson Road, just south of East State Boulevard, about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a man called to say a woman had been the victim of a robbery when she was stabbed. The victim was taken to a local hospital, police said, but died there.