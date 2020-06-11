The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, June 11, 2020

    Arrest made in Wednesday stabbing death

    The Journal Gazette

    A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing death of a woman in what police originally thought was a robbery at Baldwin Creek Apartments. 

    Fort Wayne police said today they now believe the stabbing may have occurred during a domestic situation. 

    David Cortez-Suel, 57, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and failure to register as a child molester, police said in a statement. 

    Police were called to the complex in the 2100 block of Hobson Road, just south of East State Boulevard, about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. 

    According to police, a man called to say a woman had been the victim of a robbery when she was stabbed. The victim was taken to a local hospital, police said, but died there.

