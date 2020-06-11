I&M working to restore power in service areas

Nearly two-thirds of 32,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers who lost power after severe storms have had service restored.

Three separate storms in 24 hours caused the outages, which continue to affect about 9,300 customers in the Fort Wayne area, I&M said in a statement.

Avilla customers are expected to have power restored by 3 p.m., the statement said.

It said damage in Fort Wayne and east of Fort Wayne is more widespread and extensive. The estimated time to restore 80% of customers affected in that area is 11 p.m., and all customers are expected to have power restored by 11 p.m. Friday.

For power outage restoration updates, go to I&M's website, https://www.indianamichiganpower.com/outages/