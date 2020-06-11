Science Central set to reopen

Science Central will reopen to the public next Wednesday.

Steps have been made for the protection of staff and visitors, a statement from the organization said today.

Staff members will be required to wear masks, while minimizing the number of people in the building at one time. Science Central is recommending that visitors also wear masks.

An extensive cleaning schedule has been put into place, including closing for an hour every day to do a deep cleaning. Some high-touch exhibits will be closed.