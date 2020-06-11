2020 Allen County Fair canceled

Board members for the Allen County Fair have canceled the 2020 fair in light of the ongoing pandemic.

The fair was originally scheduled for July 28 to Aug. 2, a statement from the board said today.

The board members made the decision after discussing options with Allen County 4-H, Purdue Extension and local and state governments, the statement said.

“Allen County is our home. Each year we come together to celebrate our community and provide enriching family activities during the Allen County Fair. Not unlike any other year, safety is our primary concern. We worked hard to brainstorm solutions that would keep our community safe and allow us to host the fair,” said Jerry Hammon, Allen County Fairgrounds president.

The board is working with Allen County 4-H for a 2020 4-H experience that would include virtual judging and in-person livestock judging that would be closed to the public. The board is considering whether the midway amusement rides, games and carnival foods will still go on.