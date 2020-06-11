Verbatim: 2020 Allen County Fair Canceled

The following was released on Thursday, June 11, 2020:

After much discussion and collaboration between Allen County 4-H, Purdue Extension and local and state government, the Allen County Fairgrounds Board of Directors has decided, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, it is in the best interest of the organization, volunteers, vendors, and patrons, that the 2020 Allen County Fair, originally scheduled for July 28th to August 2nd, be canceled.

“Allen County is our home. Each year we come together to celebrate our community and provide enriching family activities during the Allen County Fair. Not unlike any other year, safety is our primary concern. We worked hard to brainstorm solutions that would keep our community safe and allow us to host the fair,” said Jerry Hammon, Allen County Fairgrounds, President.

Even though the Allen County Fair cannot go on as planned, Allen County Fairgrounds continues to work with Allen County 4-H to develop plans to provide a 2020 4-H experience that may include a combination of virtual judging and in-person livestock judging. These events would be closed to the public.

In addition, conversations are still underway with a midway to determine if amusement rides, games and carnival food can be located at the Allen County Fairgrounds during the dates of July 28th to August 2nd. Continue to watch the Allen County Fairgrounds Facebook page and website for more information.

It takes hundreds of volunteers and many months to plan the Allen County Fair. Waiting any longer to announce the status of the fair would put a strain on many businesses, partners and volunteers. In addition, the Allen County Fairgrounds is a non-profit organization and the Allen County Fair is the largest yearly fundraiser. “We have to do what is fiscally responsible and allows the Allen County Fairgrounds to be around for 30 more years. We want to continue to be an asset for our community,” said Dan Mudrack, Treasurer, Allen County Fairgrounds.