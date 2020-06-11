Pedestrian critical after crash

Indiana State Police is investigating a car crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition today just east of Orland in Steuben County.

Officers said the incident happened about 1 a.m. along Indiana 120 when a man apparently walking along the road was hit by the vehicle.

The middle-aged victim is at a Fort Wayne hospital and the adult male driver of the car is not in custody, police said.

New Haven crash leaves 1 hurt

Police in New Haven said a crash at U.S. 24 and North Webster Road left one person with serious injuries today, according to emergency dispatchers.

A motorist driving a pickup truck collided with a semi just before 1 a.m., police said.

No further information was provided.