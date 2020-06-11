Thursday, June 11, 2020 6:02 am
Pedestrian critical after crash
The Journal Gazette
Indiana State Police is investigating a car crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition today just east of Orland in Steuben County.
Officers said the incident happened about 1 a.m. along Indiana 120 when a man apparently walking along the road was hit by the vehicle.
The middle-aged victim is at a Fort Wayne hospital and the adult male driver of the car is not in custody, police said.
New Haven crash leaves 1 hurt
Police in New Haven said a crash at U.S. 24 and North Webster Road left one person with serious injuries today, according to emergency dispatchers.
A motorist driving a pickup truck collided with a semi just before 1 a.m., police said.
No further information was provided.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story