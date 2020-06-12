State opens free COVID-19 tests to all Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Starting Monday, all Hoosiers can get free COVID-19 tests at 50 state-funded sites.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced the change in policy during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Friday novel coronavirus briefing.

Before now generally only people with symptoms or in high-risk categories could get tested.

“The bottom line is that any Hoosier can get tested. Period,” Box said.

She did caution that one negative test doesn’t mean you can’t have it the next day or the next week.

“A big part of this is peace of mind for those individuals that really have been concerned all along and are just not going to be comfortable until they are able to test themselves and know they are normal or negative,” she said.

Hoosiers can schedule an appointment at any of the 50 OptumServe locations at lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.

Box and Holcomb continue to tell people to wear masks, wash their hands often and stay six feet from others. They said they are not sending a mixed message with that advice while also further opening the economy.

“We can open more and more because we can,” Holcomb said. “We are making the right investments in testing; we’re making the right investments in tracing. We have the ability to treat those who are in need.”