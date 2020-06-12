Friday, June 12, 2020 3:46 pm
Fairfield, Rudisill sections restricted Monday, Tuesday
The Journal Gazette
Fairfield Avenue between Dewald Street and Home Avenue, and Rudisill Boulevard between Winter and Reed streets, will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday and Tuesday to allow crews to work on gas lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
