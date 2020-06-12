The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, June 12, 2020 3:46 pm

    Fairfield, Rudisill sections restricted Monday, Tuesday

    Fairfield Avenue between Dewald Street and Home Avenue, and Rudisill Boulevard between Winter and Reed streets, will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday and Tuesday to allow crews to work on gas lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

