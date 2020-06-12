2 hurt in Kosciusko motorcycle crash

A man and a woman were injured Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on a Kosciusko County road, the county sheriff's department said today.

Deputies were called to East County Road 700 North, east of North Harper Road, shortly after 10 p.m. on a report of a motorcycle crash, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The motorcycle's driver, Douglas E. Protzman, 63, of Leesburg, was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with multiple injuries. His passenger, Ericka D. Steele, 36, of Akron, Ohio, was taken to Lutheran with head and neck injuries.

Investigating deputies said the motorcycle was traveling east on the county road when for unknown reasons it left the north side of the road in a curve, ejecting both riders onto an embankment. Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.