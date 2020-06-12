Column: Stocks affected by COVID-19 concerns

The three most active stock market indexes -- the Dow, NASDAQ, and the S&P 500 -- continued their upward rally last week until Thursday morning, when they began an extraordinary one-day tumble giving up half their massive climb that began in mid-May.

The Dow Jones futures contract, for example dropped more than 1,800 points in one fell swoop as investors and speculators heard statistics of a surge in COVID-19 infections in Florida, Arizona, California and Texas. Their fears that a second wave of the virus could slow any recovery, or even lead to a worsening recession as a return to further shutdowns and unemployment, could follow.

A gloomy economic assessment by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell added fuel to the fire as longer-term effects of recent lockdowns became appreciated and the short-term outlook became bleaker as well. Powell cautioned that millions of workers may never be able to return to their former jobs, dampening hopes that a V-shaped recovery may have begun.

A small bounce Friday morning placed the Dow around 25,400 and the June S&P futures contract at about 3,025.

Grain exports rising

Grain prices firmed this week on expectations of increasing sales to foreign buyers. The United States is one of the world’s largest producers and consumers of corn, soybeans and wheat, but prices are still heavily dependent on foreign countries consuming U.S. production.

As global trade increases in the wake of the novel coronavirus, sales are picking up, especially to China. This helped boost corn and soybean prices this week, with both trading near two-month highs.

Even as sales rise, the U.S. is likely going to be awash in grain at harvest this year, as crops are looking healthy thus far. In the coming weeks, prices will be driven by the weather, as June and July weather can make or break the crops. As of Friday morning, December corn traded at $3.43 per bushel and November soybeans fetched $8.78 per bushel.

Walt and Alex Breitinger are commodity futures brokers in Valparaiso. They can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.