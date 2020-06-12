Indiana: 452 more COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

Four hundred fifty-two additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 39,146 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,214 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 16 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

More than 38% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 83% of ventilators are available, the statement said. To date, it said, 335,180 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 327,342 Thursday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.