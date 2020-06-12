Nonprofil still seeking help with meat-processing fees

A Garrett-based nonprofit that partners with processors to provide meat to food banks still needs help.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry issued an appeal for donations in May to pay for processing, after plants such as Tyson in Logansport shuttered or slowed production because of COVID-19. Leaders of the nonprofit at the time said they expected an influx of about 500 pigs per week that would be need to be processed.

The cost to process a pig is about $200, so Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry estimated it would need about $100,000 per week.

That's not changed.

"It's still going crazy," said Deb Treesh, the group's executive director.

She said the nonprofit will receive pigs from a plant in Iowa, and it's also expecting more animals from local farmers.

"The need's going to be there for awhile," she said. I don't know for how long."

Treesh estimates donors have contributed about $50,000 since the appeal was issued May 6. One anonymous donor gave $10,000, she said.

Other organizations and nonprofits also have added to the total.

The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County Inc. gave $5,000 this week; Fort Wayne accounting firm Dulin, Ward and DeWald Inc. recently gave $2,500; and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture donated $7,500.

"A lot of organizations have helped us out," Treesh said.

Donations can be given at hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org/donate-funds or by mailing a check of money order to the organization.

