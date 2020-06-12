Zoo to open Sunday using 'timed tickets'

The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo opens this weekend, but – like so many things in the age of COVID-19 – visitors' experiences will be different.

The venue will welcome visitors beginning Sunday, but gates will be open only for zoo members with "timed tickets" that specify when guests can arrive. The move ensures fewer people inside the zoo throughout the day.

Also, officials recommend visitors obey social distancing guidelines including frequent hand-washing and wearing a mask.

"We can't wait to finally have guests in our zoo," Executive Director Jim Anderson said in a statement. "Members with timed tickets will be the first we welcome back to the zoo for our 65th season, and we are sold out for Sunday, June 14."

A reopening plan for the state allows zoos to reopen, but only at half-capacity. For the local facility, that means about 4,300 visitors.

The plan could allow for more visitors by July 4, but Anderson said this morning he is awaiting guidance from Gov. Eric Holcomb before making specific plans for operations after that date.

Tickets are available at kidszoo.org.

mleblanc@jg.net