Friday: Allen reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Another Allen County resident has died from COVID-19 and 52 more county residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's totals to 2,088 cases and 84 deaths, the county Department of Health said Friday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the county health department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s totals, the county health department said.