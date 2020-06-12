Verbatim: Community Center to open Monday

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department issued the following news release today:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center in downtown Fort Wayne is scheduled to open to limited capacity starting Monday June 15, in accordance with Governor Holcomb's Back on Track Plan. Visitors are still asked to follow social distancing recommendations and take proper precautions against the COVID-19 virus.

The Summer Fun Times brochure is now online with a variety of fun and safe programs for the whole family, many of which take place at the Community Center. Full details can be found at FortWayneParks.org.