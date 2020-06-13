Saturday: Allen reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and 48 more county residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's totals to 2,136 cases and 86 deaths, the county Department of Health said today.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the county health department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's totals, the county health department said.

DeKalb County COVID-19 update

The DeKalb County Health Department today said it has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, bringing the county's total to 102.

The patients are 29, 66, 71, 76 and 77 years old, the health department said in a statement. They are recovering at home.