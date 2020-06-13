Carjacking suspect dead, state trooper shot

A carjacking suspect is dead and an Indiana State Police officer is recovering from a gunshot wound suffered during a failed vehicle theft Friday night in northwest Indiana, state police said today.

A DeMotte police officer initially spotted the male suspect driving the stolen vehicle north on Interstate 65 in Jasper County, but lost sight of him shortly after 10:15 p.m., state police at Lowell said in a statement.

State police picked up the pursuit and the suspect attempted to flee into Lake County, but one of the vehicle's tires went flat, the statement said.

The suspect immediately began firing at the officers, striking one of them in the lower body, police said. They said officers killed the suspect during an exchange of gunfire.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the dead suspect as Caine Van Pelt, 23, of Chicago.

The injured state police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment at a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported and the names of the other troopers haven't been released.

The owner of the stolen vehicle, a black Mitsubishi, said the suspect was wearing a ski mask when he pointed a gun at his head at a Pilot truck stop in Remington.

Police also are seeking a second suspect in the car theft. The individual was driving a silver Toyota Corolla that was seen parked next to the Mitsubishi.

The Corolla was found abandoned along I-65 at the 202 mile marker.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lafayette State Police Post at (765) 567-2125.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.