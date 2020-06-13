1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting

Fort Wayne police have a male suspect in custody after an early morning shooting left a person dead on the city's north side.

Officers said they arrived to 2136 Gillmore Drive shortly after 12:40 a.m. following calls about a female screaming and gunfire.

Police found a male victim in the residence's yard suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics were unable to revive the person and officers said he died at the scene.

Police later captured the male suspect after a brief vehicle chase, according to a news release.

No further information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.