    Sunday, June 14, 2020 12:41 pm

    DeKalb County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

    The Journal Gazette

    DeKalb County is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19, the county health officer said in a statement. The ages of the newly confirmed cases range from 41 to 82. 

    Seven of the residents are recovering at home, five have no further information, the statement said.  

    DeKalb County’s confirmed cases is now at 114. 

