Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, June 14, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 407 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 39,909 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, nearly 40 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,240 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 9 over the previous day. Another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 348,391 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 340,637 on Saturday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.