Silver Alert issued for missing Kosciusko County man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.



The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of Monte Wilson, a 76 year old white male, 5 feet 6 inches, 200 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Monte was last seen wearing a green or blue shirt, unknown color shoes, and an unknown color hat. Monte may also be driving a black 2020 Ford Escape with an Indiana temporary plate, numbers/letters unknown.



Monte is missing from Sidney, Indiana which is 120 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 7:00 pm. Monte is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.



If you have any information on Monte Wilson, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department at 574-267-5667 option 5 or 911.



