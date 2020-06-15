1 seriously hurt in Ohio car-semi crash

A Defiance, Ohio, man was seriously hurt in a car-semi crash Monday afternoon in Williams County, the Ohio Highway Patrol said tonight.

Troopers were called shortly after 3 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 6 and U.S. 127, the highway patrol in Defiance said in a statement.

It said Gilbert Garza, 25, of Fremont, Ohio, was driving a semi east on U.S. 6 when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and collided with a car driven south on U.S. 127 by Larry Daniel Sparks Jr., 46, of Defiance.

Sparks' car traveled off the left side of the roadway after the crash, police said, and he was taken to Bryan Hospital, then flown to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo, with serious injuries. Garza was not injured.

The Williams County sheriff’s department and EMS and Bryan firefighters assisted at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.