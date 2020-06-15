3 hurt in Kosciusko crash

Three people were hurt late Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County, the county sheriff's department said today.

Natasha A. Brunner, 30, of Syracuse, and Codi A. Stout, 31, of Mentone were flown to Fort Wayne hospitals for treatment, the sheriff's department said in a statement. A 9-year-old boy was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital by ambulance.

Deputies were called shortly before midnight Sunday to a report of a crash on County Road 600 North, west of County Road 625 West, the statement said.

The caller said the boy went to her home and reported that his mother had been in a crash.

Investigators said Brunner was driving west on the county road at an excessive rate of speed when for unknown reasons she lost control of her vehicle, which left the north side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

Brunner was extricated from the wreckage and Stout was ejected, the statement said. It said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Atwood firefighters, Lutheran and Parkview Samaritan air ambulances and Lutheran EMS assisted at the scene.