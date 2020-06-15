From 2009: Morgan Burke in Fort Wayne

This story first appeared in The Journal Gazette June 17, 2009:

Purdue had three athletes earn All-American honors at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships last weekend, capping a year athletic director Morgan Burke said was full of "a lot of high highs and some disappointments."

The year included national champions, golfer Maria Hernandez and diver David Boudia. It featured deep runs into the NCAA postseason by the women's basketball team (Elite Eight) and the volleyball and men's basketball teams (Sweet 16). The softball program made its second consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament and won two games there for the first time in the program's history.

Perhaps the biggest disappointment was with football, which finished 4-8 in Joe Tiller's final season as head coach. It was the team's worst record since 1996, the year before Tiller's arrival.

"(In the athletic department), you're always looking for that consistency," said Burke, who was in Fort Wayne on Tuesday for the Bogey Buster Golf Outing at Pine Valley Country Club. "When you have a couple of the groups really hit it on the screws and a couple that don't, I guess that's the challenge of athletics."

With the basketball programs "in good shape" under alumni Matt Painter and Sharon Versyp, the focus is now on the other member of the school's Big Three.

Part of Burke's optimism for the football program stems from its new head coach.

Burke said Danny Hope, the 50-year-old associate head coach last season while waiting to take over the program, has the energy and passion to spark a resurgence.

Hope was in Fort Wayne about a month ago on his barnstorming tour, and he mingled with supporters again Tuesday.

That kind of interaction helps sell the program, Burke said.

"He's a guy that I suspect when we made the announcement, people were kind of curious as to why we went in that direction," Burke said. "I think as they've gotten a chance to meet him and see him, he's very engaging. The (players) love him. I think he's put together a coaching staff that reminds a lot of what Joe brought when he came from Wyoming.

"The energy hasn't been focused on trying to get organized, it's been focused on trying to get better. The succession plan allowed him to take stock of the program in a way that he wouldn't have if he'd come right in and taken the corner office.

"I think your ability to come in and say what's working and what's not, it helped him."

sclardie@jg.net