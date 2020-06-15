LaGrange County to require masks

INDIANAPOLIS -- The LaGrange County Health Department on Monday said it will require everyone to wear a mask or covering over the mouth and nose following a steep increase of novel coronavirus cases since Memorial Day.

It appears LaGrange is the first county to mandate the wearing of face coverings.

The county's positive cases have spiked, with 215 new cases since Memorial Day. That is more than a fourfold increase.

“Our county has witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 illnesses and our best defense is hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks,” a news release said. “Please do your part in stopping this disease.”

The new rule applies to the following:

An indoor area open to the public, including public transportation, van transports, groceries and restaurants.

An outdoor public area where a distance of six feet from individuals outside of a person's household cannot be maintained.

A private indoor or outdoor area where a distance of six feet from individuals outside of a person's household cannot be maintained.

