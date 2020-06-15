Suspect arrested in weekend shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting death on Gilmore Drive, Fort Wayne police said today.

Timothy Hall Jr., 26, was arrested after a pursuit with officers, city police said in a statement.

Hall crashed his car two times before making his car inoperable, police said. A 2-year-old child was in the car at the time of the pursuit and eventual arrest. The child was not injured.

Police believe Hall shot Manuel Mendez after Mendez confronted Hall for pointing a gun at someone. They said the dispute occurred because that person didn't want Hall drinking and driving with a child in his car.

Hall was charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, neglect of a dependent and carrying a handgun without a permit.