DeKalb County resident dies, 6 more confirmed COVID-19 cases

DeKalb County has six new cases of COVID-19 and a 79-year-old resident who was COVID-19 positive has died, the county health officer said in a statement Monday.

The ages of the newly confirmed cases range from 18 to 81.

Four residents are recovering at home, a 67-year-old resident is hospitalized and there was no additional information on the other individual, the statement said.

DeKalb County’s confirmed cases is now at 120.