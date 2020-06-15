Monday, June 15, 2020 2:18 pm
DeKalb County resident dies, 6 more confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Journal Gazette
DeKalb County has six new cases of COVID-19 and a 79-year-old resident who was COVID-19 positive has died, the county health officer said in a statement Monday.
The ages of the newly confirmed cases range from 18 to 81.
Four residents are recovering at home, a 67-year-old resident is hospitalized and there was no additional information on the other individual, the statement said.
DeKalb County’s confirmed cases is now at 120.
