State surpasses 40,000 COVID-19 cases

More than 40,000 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, as 533 new cases were diagnosed through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

Eleven more Hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed deaths to 2,251, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Nearly 41% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available, the state health department said. To date, 355,829 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 348,391 Sunday.

Beginning today, any Indiana resident who wants to be tested can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms, the state health department said.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available statewide.