Verbatim: Fort Wayne-based hair product company advertises free wigs, fails to deliver

The following was released on Monday, June 15, 2020:

NORTHERN INDIANA – The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana is cautioning consumers against doing business with VY2K. The Fort Wayne-based hair products company has received multiple complaints from consumers across seven states. All report the retailer failed to fulfill orders for products.

"When shopping online, there is always a risk that the seller isn’t who they say they are,” said Marjorie Stephens, President and CEO of BBB Serving Northern Indiana. “However, when all of the consumer experiences are negative, that’s a clear sign to steer clear.”

BBB Serving Northern Indiana opened an investigation into VY2K in December 2019, based on complaints that the company was advertising “free” wigs on their business Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vy2kmusic. The ad indicated customers were responsible for paying shipping and handling; however, the consumers all report that their products never arrived – even after shipping was paid. As of Feb. 25, 2020, VY2K has taken down its Facebook page. The BBB has attempted to reach the company by phone, email, and mail, with no response.

A Las Vegas consumer encountered VY2K through a Facebook ad. Drawn in by the offer of a free wig, they ordered the product and paid through PayPal. After repeated attempts to track the delivery of their product, the consumer was blocked by the company on Facebook. To date, the Las Vegas customer still has not received their product.

A Deerfield Beach, Fla., consumer ordered a wig on Feb. 17, 2020. When they didn’t receive their product and attempted to contact the company, the phone and email were both non-operational, and the PayPal tracking info was found to be fake.

The BBB offers the following tips to avoid getting scammed:

Buy from reputable retailers. When shopping online, only purchase from businesses you know you can trust. Be sure to review the company’s business profile at BBB.org to see what experiences other consumers have had with them.

Confirm the business’s contact information. If you are unfamiliar with a seemingly legitimate company, check to see their contact information is valid. Incorrect email addresses and unusable customer service numbers can be indicators of an untrustworthy business.

Pay carefully. Credit cards are generally the safest way to pay for an online purchase. If a problem occurs, you can contact your credit card company to dispute the charges. Look for the lock icon next to the website’s URL to confirm the site is secure before sharing your personal or credit card information.

If you fall victim to a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to us at BBB.org/scamtracker and the Indiana Attorney General’s Office at in.gov/attorneygeneral.