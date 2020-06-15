Allen County Prosecutor: Investigators sifting through hours of evidence

It will take at least a month for investigators to sift through evidence against protesters arrested last month during demonstrations downtown, Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards said this morning.

Richards said her office is wading through videos and photos taken during protests May 29 and 30 ​in response largely to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis​ after he was restrained by police and other concerns about racial injustice. More than 100 local protesters were arrested, and most face misdemeanor charges​, including disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and refusing to leave an emergency incident area.

The prosecutor also is seeking video and photos from police and news outlets that covered the protests where some demonstrators taunted police and officers used tear gas​.

"We have not received all of the information we have requested," said Richards, who ​held a news conference at her office.

Groups including the Allen County Democratic Party have been critical of the police response to the protests and have called for Richards to drop the charges against those arrested.

Richards said she has assigned two investigators to gather and review evidence, and then – after at least 30 days, she estimated – a decision on whether to move forward with cases or dismiss charges could be made.

"There are hundreds of hours of video and other related evidence," she said. "I'm not expecting to have any decisions quickly."

