The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, June 15, 2020 7:29 am

    Stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition

    The Journal Gazette

    A man was stabbed Sunday night in the 1400 block of Fayette Drive, Fort Wayne police said. 

    Police were called to the location at 9:15 p.m. after a hang-up call to 911 about a stabbing, police said in a statement. 

    Investigators believe there was a disturbance at an apartment before the stabbing, the statement said. It said the man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, where he was downgraded to life-threatening condition. 

    No arrests have been made. Police are interviewing witnesses about a possible suspect.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story