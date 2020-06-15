Stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition

A man was stabbed Sunday night in the 1400 block of Fayette Drive, Fort Wayne police said.

Police were called to the location at 9:15 p.m. after a hang-up call to 911 about a stabbing, police said in a statement.

Investigators believe there was a disturbance at an apartment before the stabbing, the statement said. It said the man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, where he was downgraded to life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are interviewing witnesses about a possible suspect.