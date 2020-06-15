The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, June 15, 2020 7:25 am

    Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne teenager

    The Journal Gazette

    A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fort Wayne teenager, Indiana State Police said today. 

    Montana Schaefer, 13, was last seen at 8:15 p.m. Sunday and may require medical assistance, state police said in a statement. 

    Schaefer is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, has blonde hair and blue eyes, and weighs 185 pounds, the statement said. She was last seen wearing a green jumpsuit and may be riding a silver 21-speed bicycle. 

    Anyone with information about Schaefer is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-2213.

