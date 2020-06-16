Missing Kosciusko man sought

The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department is seeking a 21-year-old man missing since 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Keegan Jay Hernandez is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 112 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, the sheriff's department said tonight.

They said family members have been unable to contact Hernandez, and his possible location or potential destination are unknown. His vehicle is a black 2014 Nissan Juke.

Anyone with information about Hernandez is asked to contact your nearest law enforcement agency or the county sheriff's department at 574-267-5667.