    Tuesday, June 16, 2020 3:50 pm

    Fort Wayne man ID'd in fatal Roanoke crash

    ASHLEY SLOBODA | The Journal Gazette

    The Huntington County coroner identified Tuesday the elderly Fort Wayne man who died in a Roanoke crash. 

    Leonard M. Sieradski, 82, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries. His death was ruled accidental, according to a news release. 

    The two-car collision happened just before 4 p.m. when Sieradski – who was driving a pickup truck – failed to yield at U.S. 24 East and Locust Drive and pulled into the path of a passenger car, the release said. 

    Both vehicles left the road, stopping in the median, the release said. 

    Sieradski's truck rolled on its side, and he and a passenger required extrication by the Roanoke Volunteer Fire Department, the release said, noting Sieradski was not wearing a seat belt. 

    The conditions of Sieradski's passenger and the two people in the car, which included a boy, were not immediately available, the release said. 

    The crash remains under investigation.

