FWCS board accepting applications for vacant seat

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board is ready to fulfill its vacant seat, a task the elected body postponed because of coronavirus restrictions.

Written applications for the open District 4 seat will be accepted through June 30, FWCS announced Tuesday.

Applicants should describe their qualifications, background and skills that would help the board reach FWCS' mission and vision. Applicants also should describe their knowledge or experience they have with FWCS, according to a news release.

The board seat was last held by Jordan Lebamoff from 2011 until his death in March.

Not just anyone may apply for the term, which expires at the end of 2022. Applicants must have residency within the south-side district for at least one year, be at least 21 years old and be a registered voter.

Visit fwcs.info/DistrictMap for a map of precincts in District 4.

If employed by FWCS, applicants must be prepared to resign if appointed, the release said.

Submit applications to board President Julie Hollingsworth in care of Janet Daugherty, Clerk of the Board, Fort Wayne Community Schools, 1200 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802, or e-mail janet.daugherty@fwcs.k12.in.us.

Those with questions may call Hollingsworth at 260-750-0274.