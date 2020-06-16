Jobless-benefit claimants urged to watch for fraud

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday issued a fraud alert for those who have filed for unemployment insurance benefits this year, saying they need to protect their personal information from potential scammers.

The U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General has discovered that scammers are sending emails in an effort to steal claimants' passwords, account numbers and/or Social Security numbers. With this information they can gain access to email, bank or other accounts.

The scammers are sending emails using the names of companies or individuals familiar to claimants. They use familiar icons, folder names and programs to trick claimants into providing their personal information to them.

Claimants can protect themselves by hovering over the links scammers include in the emails, but not clicking on them, to see where they will take them, a news release said. Most scammers will use a shortened URL to hide the website's true identity. Those receiving questionable emails can also call the sender to inquire whether the email is legitimate.

Claims for unemployment spiked in March and April because of business shutdowns amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.