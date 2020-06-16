Charges upgraded to murder in apartment slaying

A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is now charged with her murder.

Prosecutors last week charged David Lee Cortez Suel, 51, with aggravated battery and domestic battery in the death of Crystal Holmes at her Baldwin Creek Apartments home. Those charges were dismissed this morning in Allen Superior Court, and a formal charge of murder replaces them.

Murder is punishable in Indiana by up to 65 years in prison. Holmes, 48, was killed June 10 and police found her with "a small puncture wound" to her chest, according to charging documents. Suel told investigators Holmes had returned to the apartment after a night out with friends and was clutching her chest, a probable cause affidavit says.

Surveillance video contradicts the claim, police say.

